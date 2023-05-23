Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 312,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 98,458 shares.The stock last traded at $52.62 and had previously closed at $53.17.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $799.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

About Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

