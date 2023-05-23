Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
DORE stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.52. The stock has a market cap of £198.41 million and a PE ratio of 516.67. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.49).
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
