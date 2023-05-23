Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

DORE stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.52. The stock has a market cap of £198.41 million and a PE ratio of 516.67. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.49).

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

