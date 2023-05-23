Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.19

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 350338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,353,000 after buying an additional 409,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after buying an additional 101,909 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

