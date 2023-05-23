DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

