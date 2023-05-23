easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 576.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.09 ($7.33).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 400 ($4.98) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 502.80 ($6.25) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.25). The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 494.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

