Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

