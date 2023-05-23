Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 476,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,412. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

