Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Down 3.7%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.84 and last traded at $85.84. Approximately 637,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,170,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.