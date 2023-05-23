Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Up 6.8%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 250,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 645,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
Embecta Stock Up 6.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57.
Embecta Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
