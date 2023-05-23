Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

