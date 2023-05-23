Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Entergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $1,801,305. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

