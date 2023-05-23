Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Envista worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

