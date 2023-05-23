EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,178,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $411,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

