EOS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93.75 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $936.03 million and $93.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003319 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003339 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003072 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,813,947 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

