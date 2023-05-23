Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $215.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

