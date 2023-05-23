Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 23rd (ADSK, AIG, AMD, ATSAF, AVGO, AWE, BABA, BALY, BMTX, BNTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 23rd:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $725.00 to $800.00.

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $160.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $5.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $198.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $46.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $85.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $78.00 to $82.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $145.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $8.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $53.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $198.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $408.00 to $419.00.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,153 ($14.34) to GBX 668 ($8.31). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $42.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $14.00.

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $28.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.46) to GBX 690 ($8.58). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $4.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,270 ($15.80) to GBX 1,330 ($16.54). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $38.00.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $55.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $300.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $22.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $20.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $55.00 to $50.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $8.00.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $13.70.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $1.90.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $61.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $180.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was given a C$48.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $25.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $71.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $11.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $110.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $6.00 to $8.00.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $340.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $75.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $76.00.

