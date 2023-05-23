Eric W. Aboaf Sells 11,899 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. 1,560,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,607. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

