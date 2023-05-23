Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

