Ethereum Price Tops $1,838.20 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,838.20 or 0.06801860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $221.08 billion and $4.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,269,409 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

