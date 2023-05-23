Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Rating) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 358,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 779,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

