Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $117.08. 297,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,219. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.