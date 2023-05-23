EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 8,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 34,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

EVE Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVE by 240.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

