Evmos Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Evmos has a market cap of $44.51 million and $991,148.35 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

