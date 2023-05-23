Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 554.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,893 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 778,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

