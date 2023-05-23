Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.75. 674,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

