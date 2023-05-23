Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,043,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in CME Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.29. 518,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average is $180.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

