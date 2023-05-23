Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 7,316 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 804,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

OTIS stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,727. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

