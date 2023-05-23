Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 751,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751,133 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

