Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,243,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,721,585 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $49.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

