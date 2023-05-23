Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,243,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,721,585 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $49.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.
Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.