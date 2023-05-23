Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXPN. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.51).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,830 ($35.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,369.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,710.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,830.16. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,238.10%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,485.07). In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,485.07). Also, insider Mike Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,574.63). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

