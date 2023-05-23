F Brad Denardo Buys 546 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) CEO F Brad Denardo acquired 546 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.39 per share, with a total value of $14,954.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,963.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Bankshares Trading Up 1.7 %

National Bankshares stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

