Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $53.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.