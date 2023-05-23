Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Faurecia S.E. Trading Up 12.7 %

FURCF stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

