FD Technologies’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

LON:FDP traded down GBX 70 ($0.87) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,780 ($22.14). 37,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. FD Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,768.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,604.73. The company has a market cap of £499.47 million, a PE ratio of 5,235.29 and a beta of 0.56.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.