FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.30. 227,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

