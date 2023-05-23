Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $200.60 million and $31.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,874,303 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

