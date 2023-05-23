Fetch.ai Price Up 1% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $200.61 million and $30.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,870,203 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

