Financial Comparison: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.76 -$259.74 million ($1.19) -0.97 Mogo $53.03 million 1.16 -$127.44 million ($1.53) -0.54

This table compares Bitfarms and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mogo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 235.37%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75% Mogo -227.32% -20.44% -11.73%

Summary

Bitfarms beats Mogo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

