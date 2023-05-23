Financial Contrast: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integral Ad Science and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 2 4 1 2.86 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

96.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 6.69 $15.37 million $0.10 176.40 Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.15 -$18.02 million ($0.95) -1.04

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 4.08% 2.17% 1.51% Jianpu Technology -13.59% -29.43% -13.50%

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Jianpu Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jianpu Technology

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang, and Zheng Yu Wu in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.