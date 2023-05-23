First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

FTHI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,198. The company has a market cap of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

