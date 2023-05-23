First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,879 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.