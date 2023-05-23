First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 15,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,056. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
