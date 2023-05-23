First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $18.53 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,532. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

