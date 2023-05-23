First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 199,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 166,804 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

