First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE FMY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 2,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
