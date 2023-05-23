First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FMY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 2,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

