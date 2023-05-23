First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FIXD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. 374,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,866. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

