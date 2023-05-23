Fithian LLC Acquires New Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. HDFC Bank accounts for about 5.9% of Fithian LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,367,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,387,000 after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 2,431,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,241. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

