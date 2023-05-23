FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Boosted by Long Path Partners LP

Long Path Partners LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 18.3% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Long Path Partners LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $42,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,077.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.20. The company had a trading volume of 186,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,528. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

