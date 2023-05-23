Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up about 6.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 2.00% of Floor & Decor worth $147,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,598,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. 305,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

