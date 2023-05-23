Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Lowered by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,092 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 138,681 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

